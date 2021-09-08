Abigail Spencer Will Reprise Role as Dr. Megan Hunt for Grey's Anatomy Season 18

Abigail Spencer celebrated the news on Instagram, writing: "🐈s out of the 💼. #MeganHunt is back on @greysabc this season!"

The upcoming reunion at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital just keeps growing!

On Tuesday, ABC announced that Abigail Spencer will return for season 18 of Grey's Anatomy, reprising her role as Dr. Megan Hunt — the younger sister of Dr. Owen Hunt (played by Kevin McKidd).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Spencer, 40, celebrated the news on Instagram, writing: "🐈s out of the 💼. #MeganHunt is back on @greysabc this season! Thank you to this glorious team & historic show for having me! 🙏🏼 @kristavernoff."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spencer first joined Grey's Anatomy in season 14, recurring for six episodes through season 15. Just like her on-screen older brother, Dr. Megan Hunt is a trauma surgeon. She served in the U.S. Army alongside Owen, as well as Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson).

Dr. Megan Hunt — who was previously missing for 10 years — now lives in Los Angeles with her adopted son Farouk and fiancé Nathan.

Spencer is not the only familiar face returning for season 18 of the long-running medical drama. Earlier this month, Kate Walsh shared the news that she will be reprising her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in a video posted on the Grey's Anatomy Twitter page.

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen Pompeo Reacts to a Fan Who Voiced Disapproval with Grey's Anatomy's Season 17: 'All Good!'

"Well, well, well, would you look who it is. That's right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and I'm so excited to be home again joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast," Walsh, 53, said in the video, referring to series creator Shonda Rhimes and star Ellen Pompeo.

"This season — 18, whew! — Just wait until you see what she has in store for you. The new season premieres September 30 on ABC," Walsh added.