Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb's Relationship Timeline

Although Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb didn't leave the beach together on Bachelor in Paradise, the couple reignited their romance off-screen and are still going strong today.

Erb competed on season 16 of The Bachelorette, while Heringer made history when she appeared on season 25 of The Bachelor as the franchise's first deaf contestant.

They later met on the first day of filming for season 7 of the Bachelor spin-off series and immediately connected, earning the first one-on-one date of the season. Their relationship progressed as the show went on and they were even voted "Most Likely To Live Happily Ever After" by their castmates during the Paradise prom night. However, the couple broke up that same evening and left Mexico separately.

Fortunately for fans, their split didn't last long and they were able to rekindle their romance shortly after filming wrapped. In the last moments of the season finale, a montage aired with cast updates revealing that Heringer and Erb "realized they missed each other" after leaving Paradise.

Since then, the couple have celebrated plenty of major milestones and they often share glimpses into their romance on social media.

From moving to L.A. together to their first anniversary, here is a complete timeline of Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb's relationship.

August 16, 2021: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb meet on Bachelor in Paradise

Craig Sjodin via Getty

Heringer and Erb were both original cast members during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered on ABC on Aug. 16, 2021.

In the premiere episode, Heringer received the first date card and invited Erb to go out with her. The two talked about relationships over a romantic dinner and Erb asked Heringer why she was still single. "I just got comfortable being single," she answered. "I move very slow."

"I have to be so sure with somebody before I even call them my boyfriend," she added. "That's what I mean by move slowly. It's so hard for me to get guys out of the friend zone. I friend-zone guys really easily. I need to stop doing that."

Before he could get stuck in the friend zone, Erb kissed Heringer toward the end of the night. "The kiss was great," he said.

September 1, 2021: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb question their relationship

Craig Sjodin/ABC

During week 3 of Paradise, Heringer was worried about the progression of her and Erb's relationship and voiced her concerns to him.

"I think we're more than friends but we're not at a relationship level yet," she said.

Erb explained that when he tried to deepen their connection, he felt like he wasn't being met with much enthusiasm on Heringer's end. "I guess I didn't realize I was giving off that vibe," she responded.

"We might've slipped and it got too comfortable but are we able to even get to where ... what we want by the end of this is the question," Erb told Heringer, adding that he needed to "think for a minute" about the future of their relationship.

September 28, 2021: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb break up and leave Paradise

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Heringer and Erb's relationship was seemingly back on track by the end of the season. On the last night of Paradise, however, guest host Wells Adams threw an '80s-themed prom for the remaining contestants and doled out superlatives for the couples, naming Heringer and Erb the couple "Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After."

Earlier in the night, Erb opened up to Heringer about his feelings for her. "I'm definitely falling in love with you and I can see it working in the real world," he told her.

Heringer, however, did not reciprocate. "She just froze," Erb said in an interview. "I felt like she had a guard up or a wall up. I was hoping she'd step up."

"I didn't register it until later ... He said it so fast," Heringer later told the cameras.

Hurt by her lack of response, Erb decided to break things off at the end of the night.

"Deep down, it's a struggle between me being like, I have these feelings for this girl and she's perfect in all these ways, but I don't know if she's perfect for me," he told Heringer. "At the end of the day, what's holding me back is I don't know if I'll be able to get to where I want to be. And like, I don't know if that feeling — me saying, 'This isn't my person' — is going to go away."

"I don't think I've been this blindsided before," Heringer said. "How do you go from telling someone you're falling in love with them the night before to this conversation?"

With that, the couple broke up and left Paradise separately.

October 5, 2021: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb confirm they are back together

Abigail Heringer Instagram

The Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale included a montage of all the cast member's time in Paradise as well as an update on what they were doing post-show. A clip of Heringer and Erb read, "Noah and Abigail left Paradise and realized they missed each other. They are hanging out and taking things … SLOWLY."

That same night, Heringer and Erb confirmed that they were back together, showing off their rekindled romance on Instagram with sweet posts dedicated to one another.

On her page, Heringer posted a montage of moments from her and Erb's time together off-screen set to Miley Cyrus' "Adore You." The video included clips of the two hiking, riding bikes and kissing by a waterfall. "I love you @noah_erb," she captioned the post.

For his part, Erb shared a video on his Instagram Story of the two lip-syncing the lyrics to "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston and sharing a kiss.

"Luv you Gale, cute/embarrassing content coming tomorrow! (I know you're asleep so you can't stop me)," he wrote.

Erb also reposted Heringer's video compilation on his own Instagram Story, adding, "The love story I didn't know I needed but am thankful for."

October 6, 2021: Noah Erb calls Abigail Heringer "his person"

Noah Erb Instagram

During a date night at the Tulsa State Fair in his home city, Erb shared a photo of Heringer posing in front of a Ferris wheel. "To be FAIR..I found my person 🎪👫," he captioned the shot.

His words playfully made fun of his own breakup speech, in which he claimed Heringer wasn't "his person."

October 14, 2021: Noah Erb crashes his car while kissing Abigail Heringer

A few weeks after the finale aired, Heringer and Erb got into a little car accident after a romantic night out, as Erb explained on his Instagram Story.

"Just took Abigail out to a nice dinner. We were enjoying ourselves, incredible experience, food was great," Erb shared. "We hop in the car. We start listening to Annie of all things. 'The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow.' It starts raining. The mood is getting right. We get to my house. I stop the car. I look at Abigail and think, 'Dang, she looks really pretty' so I start kissing her."

"Turns out I never put the car in park and I rolled right through my grass and hit my house," he continued. "Genuinely, small little kiss turned into me hitting my house. I've never done that before. I wouldn't even think to do that. It's absurd. But here I am, letting all things go to shambles for a little bit of love."

October 30, 2021: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb celebrate Halloween together

Heringer and Erb celebrated their first Halloween together in style, with Heringer dressed as Scooby-Doo and Erb as Scooby's best bud, Shaggy.

"Ruh Roh Shaggy we are out of Scooby snacks 👀🐶," Heringer captioned a carousel of pictures and videos from their night, including a shot of Erb giving her a piggyback ride and a video of him hyping her up as she danced in her Scooby-Doo costume. In the video, Erb can be heard shouting, "Go Scooby!"

January 12, 2022: Abigail Heringer gives Noah Erb a shout-out on Instagram for returning to nursing

Erb is a travel nurse, and when he returned to work, Heringer showed him some appreciation on Instagram. Alongside a series of snaps from a couple's photoshoot, the supportive girlfriend wrote, "Today is your first day back to nursing and I'm so effing proud of you!! Your passion & dedication for helping others in need is one of the many reasons why I fell in love with you and continue to admire you everyday 🖤."

She also gave a nod to all the healthcare workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I also want to say a HUGE thank you to all the frontline healthcare workers that work tirelessly day & night - you are the real heroes 🤍," she added.

March 18, 2022: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb move in together in Los Angeles

On her Instagram Story, Heringer revealed that she was making the move from New York City to Los Angeles for Erb and that they would be living together. Sharing what she was looking forward to most about no longer being in a long-distance relationship, she told Bachelor Nation, "One of the things I love about finally being in the same place as Noah is obviously that we're not doing long distance anymore, but also that I've been able to get more into a routine. I'm excited to have a normal schedule after the last few months of traveling all the time to see Noah."

March 29, 2022: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb share how they rekindled their relationship and their favorite things about each other

Abigail Heringer Instagram

In March 2022, Heringer and Erb were guests on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where they played a game of "Finish the Sentence" and shared their favorite things about each other.

When asked to describe Heringer in one word, Erb opted for something simple: "Beautiful," adding that she is beautiful on both the inside and the outside.

Heringer shared that she's most grateful for Erb's patience, explaining that "it takes a lot, I think, sometimes, to pull stuff out of me in conversations and what not, and he's very patient."

The couple also revealed how they were able to reconnect following their Paradise breakup.

When asked by host Becca Kufrin how long they waited after leaving Paradise to start talking again, Erb said, "I'm pretty sure I texted her a neutral, platonic 'Hope you're well' text on the way to the airport." He clarified, "It was more of a check-in like 'Yeah sorry how that turned out, I had my own reasons but it still probably came off as a d--- move, obviously I still care for you.' "

Heringer jumped in and said, "I think I called you out right after that."

"Yeah the first like 15 texts [from Heringer] were super sassy ... and then she was done being sassy. She sweetened up a bit," Erb joked.

April 16, 2022: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb celebrate their 9-month anniversary

On their nine-month anniversary, Erb posted a sweet tribute to Heringer on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the pair toasting their cocktails, he wrote, "Happy 9 Month anniversary BB, you're a backlit game boy advanced in a world full of game boy colors 🎮👫."

Abigail jokingly commented, "Rly speaking from the heart there 🥲 ily ❤️."

June 1, 2022: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb say they don't want a televised wedding

Abigail Heringer Instagram

Though their relationship started on-screen, the couple shared that they wouldn't want to tie the knot in front of cameras.

"I'm very grateful that Paradise gave us the environment for us to meet each other but I am also very content to leave that chapter behind us, too," Heringer told Page Six. "No more cameras. I don't think I would want to."

"Weddings are expensive," Erb chimed in. "I'm like, 'Oh, could I get it all paid for?' That's the finance side of me thinking that."

"But I also don't want to deal with some guy that I met on Paradise standing up and objecting and me tackling him from the pews," he added. "I don't want to deal with that … I wouldn't want to do a televised wedding."

July 15, 2022: Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb celebrate their first anniversary

Abigail Heringer Instagram

The couple rang in 365 days together in July 2022. In honor of the milestone, both Heringer and Erb posted touching tributes to one another on Instagram.

Heringer posted a video compilation of her year with Erb set to Taylor Swift's "Lover." The video featured footage of the couple hanging out on the beach, making dinner together and dancing at a concert. "1 year with my lover boy 🥺🧡," she captioned the post.

Erb posted a montage of his own, writing in the caption, "We've experienced enough joy to last a lifetime and we're just getting started, happy 369 days BB. I Love you 😌."

August 2022: Abigail Heringer shares encouraging notes from Noah Erb on Instagram

Abigail Heringer Instagram

The following month, Heringer shared a glimpse into her and Erb's sweet relationship on her Instagram Story. The social media influencer posted pictures of some supportive messages that Erb had written for her, adding in the caption, "After a rough week, I came home to find that Noah left some positive affirmations on my mirror."

The three post-it notes read: "'I am here for you… with you," "There is no pressure" and "YOU have control and you are exactly where you should be."