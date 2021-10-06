Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb Are Back Together After Bachelor in Paradise Split: 'I Love You'

One of Bachelor in Paradise's strongest season 7 couples ended up weathering the storm after all.

After splitting during finale week, Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb somehow found their way back together. They confirmed the news after the episode aired Tuesday night on ABC, posting heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

Heringer, 26, posted a video set to "Adore You" by Miley Cyrus featuring moments from the couple's time together off-screen, including clips of the two hiking, riding bikes and shotgunning beers. At one point, the two kissed by a waterfall.

"I love you @noah_erb," she captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

As for Erb, 26, he shared a video on his Instagram Story of the pair lip-syncing the lyrics to "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston. They also shared a kiss.

"Luv [sic] you Gale, cute/embarrassing content coming tomorrow! (I know you're asleep so you can't stop me)," he wrote.

Re-posting Heringer's video compilation on his Instagram Story, Erb wrote, "The love story I didn't know I needed but am thankful for."

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb Credit: Noah Erb/Instagram

Despite being one of this season's most solid couples — they were even crowned "Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After" during Paradise prom night — Heringer and Erb ended up calling it quits as Fantasy Suites approached.

"I wasn't trying to blindside you. Like, I loved the entire time we've had," Erb said, to which Heringer asked, "But why wait until now [to end the relationship]?"

"I wasn't even the one that was initiating that conversation [about being in love]. You were," she continued. "You were pushing me to open up. I mean, that hurts. And I know you can feel how you want to feel. It's just if you knew you were feeling that way, you don't say ['I love you']."

"At the end of the day, I just wasn't your person," Erb replied. "Like, you shouldn't hold that against yourself at all."

ABIGAIL, NOAH Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty