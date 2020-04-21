ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong Now Available to Stream on Disney+

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty

ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong, which originally aired on the network Thursdsay, is now available to watch on Disney’s official streaming platform, Disney+.

The hour-long special was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured an array of famous faces singing classic Disney tunes with their families as they practiced social distancing, just like viewers watching at home.

According to Variety, the special scored drew in 10.3 million total viewers, with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49.

The special is now available on the Disney+ service in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The special kicked off with a vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth and featured performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Demi Lovato and Josh Groban, as well as a show-stopping performance of “We’re All in This Together” from Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Zombies.

Some of the songs performed during the broadcast included, “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” by Lovato and Bublé, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Aguilera, “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” by Grande, “I Wanna Be Like You” by Darren Criss, “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” by Donny Osmond, “Let It Go” by Amber Riley, “The Bare Necessities” by Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner and “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” by Groban.

As celebrities sang each tune, an animated character helped guide viewers with the on-screen lyrics, so that they could follow along as their favorite stars sung the classic Disney melodies.

The Disney Family Singalong is now streaming on Disney+.