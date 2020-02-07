ABC's Promotional Photo for Modern Family's Final Episodes Will Tug at Your Heart Strings

A Modern farewell indeed.

On Friday, ABC released Modern Family‘s final key art (ever!), and PEOPLE has the first look.

In the photo, the whole cast — Sofía Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Eric Stonestreet, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire and of course, the dog, Stella — stand together, hand-in-hand or with arms wrapped around one another, staring into the sunset. Above the cast are words: “Family. To The End.”

Image zoom Modern Family ABC

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and has won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series. In February 2019, ABC announced that the 11th season of the hit sitcom will be the last. The series farewell episode will air on April 8.

Image zoom The cast of Modern Family 20th Century Fox

“I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern,” star Sarah Hyland previously told PEOPLE of what she will miss the most about the show. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

Members of the cast have been posting throwback and emotional photos and videos on social media in remembrance of the last 11 years.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.