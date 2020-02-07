ABC's Promotional Photo for Modern Family's Final Episodes Will Tug at Your Heart Strings

ABC released Modern Family's final key art (ever!), and PEOPLE has the first look.

By Christina Dugan
February 07, 2020 01:00 PM

A Modern farewell indeed.

In the photo, the whole cast — Sofía VergaraEd O’Neill, Rico RodriguezTy BurrellJulie BowenSarah HylandNolan Gould, Ariel WinterJesse Tyler Ferguson  Eric Stonestreet, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire and of course, the dog, Stella — stand together, hand-in-hand or with arms wrapped around one another, staring into the sunset. Above the cast are words: “Family. To The End.”

Modern Family
ABC

Modern Family premiered in 2009 and has won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series. In February 2019, ABC announced that the 11th season of the hit sitcom will be the last. The series farewell episode will air on April 8.

The cast of Modern Family
20th Century Fox

“I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern,” star Sarah Hyland previously told PEOPLE of what she will miss the most about the show. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

Members of the cast have been posting throwback and emotional photos and videos on social media in remembrance of the last 11 years.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.

