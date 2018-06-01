ABC May Air a Roseanne Spinoff Focused on Sara Gilbert: Report

Another Roseanne reboot could potentially be in the works — but with a new title and without Roseanne Barr.

A day after the sitcom was canceled by ABC in the wake of Barr’s racist remark about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama, an insider told Entertainment Weekly that discussions are underway at the network about a spinoff.

“A key insider informs EW that discussions will continue today on whether it makes sense to keep the other actors but potentially design a new series around them — ergo, the Bonners, or whatever you want to call Goodman, Metcalf, and the clan of misfits,” EW reported Wednesday. “Nothing has been decided, however, and various options are still being weighed.”

On Friday, TMZ reported that a potential reboot could be centered around Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene Conner. Insiders reportedly told TMZ that Gilbert has been contacting her castmates “to gauge their interest in the event ABC gives the reboot the green light.” (She did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Barr, 65, prompted the cancellation of her show — she’s both the star and creator — earlier this week when she likened former Jarrett to an “ape” in a since-deleted tweet. She has since claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black — and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.

The star apologized to the “wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” and she also expressed her regret over two costars in particular: John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.

“I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me — Laurie and John,” Barr tweeted Wednesday night. “I’m so sick over this — they will never have better character actors on their network.”

On Thursday, Barr tweeted that she “begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends,” referencing the Disney/ABC Television Group president.

“I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right,” she continued. “I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs.”

She added, “He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: “what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg.”