ABC Reveals Fall 2020-2021 TV Schedule with The Bachelorette Now Airing on Tuesdays

ABC has unveiled the network's fall 2020-2021 broadcast season, announcing that The Bachelorette will air on a new night.

The beloved reality dating series will air on Tuesdays instead of Mondays, Adweek reported. However, ABC did not specify when The Bachelorette will actually premiere.

Warner Bros. confirmed in March that production on the new season of The Bachelorette, starring Clare Crawley and originally set to premiere May 18 on ABC, had been postponed as the U.S. grapples with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country.

In an interview with Variety in April, Rob Mills, ABC's senior vice president of alternative programming, confirmed that Crawley's season "is happening one hundred percent," and that the only question is exactly when they will be able to safely begin shooting.

Needless to say, the timeline is still very much uncertain and all plans are subject to change, given the rapidly shifting information concerning the virus.

"If I'm being realistic, it would probably be mid-summer that we start," Mills said at the time, adding that the season would then likely be ready to air this fall.

Image zoom The Conners Robert Trachtenberg/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Producers has also, obviously, nixed international travel on Crawley's season, which will be confined within one large, quarantined location that has yet to be determined. If anything, according to Variety, road trips might be explored, but only if deemed safe and in-line with whatever social distancing regulations are in place when shooting starts.

In addition to The Bachelorette being moved to a new night, The Conners has been relocated from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to Adweek. Other comedy series like The Goldbergs, American Housewife and Call Your Mother will also air on Wednesdays. Thursday's schedule remains the same, with Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things and Station 19 airing on the same night. Shark Tank and 20/20 will air on Fridays, with Saturday Night Football on Saturday. On Sunday, America's Funniest Home Videos will air followed by Supermarket Sweep, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Rookie.

Image zoom Black-ish Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Both Black-ish and Mixed-ish have been pushed until midseason. American Idol and The Bachelor — starring Matt James, the franchise's first black Bachelor — will also premiere later in the season.

Dancing with the Stars (with Kaitlyn Bristowe!) will be returning on Mondays, followed by The Good Doctor, according to Adweek.

ABC has not revealed when any of the shows will resume production.