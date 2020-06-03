ABC Reruns 2 black-ish Episodes That Tackle Issues of Police Brutality and Slavery

"It breaks my heart on so many levels that this episode feels just as timely as it did then," series creator Kenya Barris said

As protesters across the country demand justice for victims of police brutality and racism, two groundbreaking episodes of black-ish strike a powerful note.

In observance of Blackout Tuesday, ABC aired reruns of "Hope," a season 2 episode addressing police brutality, and "Juneteenth," the season 4 premiere commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The reruns come amid ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in Minneapolis police custody last week.

In "Hope," which unfolds almost entirely in the Johnsons' house, the family gathers around their television to await the outcome of the case of an unarmed black man's brutal run-in with the police. When the kids start asking questions about it, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) are at odds over how to address them.

The episode originally aired in February 2016.

"It's been more than 4 years since we made 'Hope.' An episode that was inspired by conversations I was having with my own children about the countless examples of systemic oppression happening around them,"series creator Kenya Barris wrote Tuesday on Instagram. "It's been 1,562 days since we first shared that episode with the world and it breaks my heart on so many levels that this episode feels just as timely as it did then and eerily prescient to what's happening to black people in this country today."

"I'm grateful to ABC for choosing to re-air 'Hope' and 'Juneteenth' tonight, but this is more than one night of television," he said. "This is about coming together as a country and as a humankind to say enough is enough."

"Black rights are human rights, and this continued injustice impacts all of us," he continued. "So while we hope these episodes can bring your families together in watching and learning, the real hope is that it inspires you to join us in demanding liberty and justice for all — once and for all."

