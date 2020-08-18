A premiere date for the upcoming season has not yet been announced

ABC Releases New Bachelorette Teaser with Clare Crawley — But No Sign of Tayshia Adams

This season of The Bachelorette is almost upon us.

On Tuesday, ABC released a new teaser for the franchise's 16th season on Twitter, announcing that it "is coming soon to Tuesdays." An exact premiere date, however, has not yet been announced.

In the 15-second promo, Clare Crawley, dressed in a white gown, is seen joyfully tossing roses as Aretha Franklin's "Respect" plays in the background.

"What you want, baby we've got it #TheBachelorette is coming to Tuesdays on ABC," read the tweet alongside the clip.

Missing from the trailer is Tayshia Adams, who is replacing Crawley, 39, as the new Bachelorette.

Earlier this month, the network released the first promo for the hit reality show amid news that Adams had been cast. There was no mention of Adams, 29, in that promo either.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Aug. 3 that Adams became the new Bachelorette because Crawley had fallen in love with one of her original suitors after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed production in March.

Image zoom Clare Crawley Jesse Grant/Getty

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," the source said of Crawley. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Adams — a contestant on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — has now been brought in as a back-up, the source said.

"Tayshia was game and ready to go," the source said. "What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors."

Image zoom Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams Jesse Grant/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty

While Adams has not yet spoken out about the news, her fellow Bachelor Nation members are thrilled.

"Congrats @TayshiaAdams — good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser," Underwood, 28, tweeted in response to PEOPLE's report that Crawley quit the franchise while in the middle of filming. As fans may recall, Underwood's tweet is in reference to Adams admitting on Bachelor in Paradise last September that his kissing technique needed work.

Rachel Lindsay, who was the first Black Bachelorette on the ABC franchise, expressed that she is "more than happy to pass the torch."