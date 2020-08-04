ABC Releases New Bachelorette Promo as Tayshia Adams Replaces Clare Crawley

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Clare Crawley has been replaced by Tayshia Adams as the new Bachelorette

This season of The Bachelorette may actually be the most dramatic one yet.

On Monday, the network released the first promo for the hit reality show's sixteenth season amid news that Clare Crawley has been replaced by Tayshia Adams as the Bachelorette.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Crawley, 39, can be seen wearing a one-shoulder gown while sitting in preparation for an on-camera interview. However, the screen goes dark on Crawley, likely alluding to the casting switch-up.

There is no mention of Adams, 29, in the promo.

"#TheBachelorette 🌹. Coming soon to Tuesdays on ABC,” the network captioned the teaser.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that Adams was replacing Crawley as Bachelorette because the latter fell in love with one of her original suitors after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed production in March.

Image zoom Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams Jesse Grant/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," the source said of Crawley. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Adams — a contestant on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — has now been brought in as a back-up, the source said.

"Tayshia was game and ready to go," said the source. "What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors."

A rep for ABC and The Bachelorette had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. Adams has not yet commented.

Image zoom Tayshia Adams Craig Sjodin/ ABC

Crawley was first seen filming at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, last month. The resort was closed to everyone but the cast and crew due to COVID-19, with everyone wearing masks and being tested as precautions.

As for how the casting change will affect production, "because of quarantine, it’s not as simple as just starting over," the source told PEOPLE. "Everyone is being tested and contained within this bubble so anyone coming from the 'outside' is potentially a problem. So that still needs to be fully resolved at this point in terms of Tayshia’s suitors."

Image zoom Clare Crawley Paul Hebert/Walt Disney Television via Getty

In July, Crawley's contestants' bios were released on the show's Facebook page, introducing Bachelor Nation to 42 potential suitors. Among the group, 25 were new names, while 17 remained from the original group picked before COVID-19 halted production. The men range in age from 25 to 40.