The Proposal's Mike and Monica Are Still Together After Getting Engaged in Under an Hour

In the world of ABC dating shows, truly anything can happen.

On Monday, the network premiered The Proposal, a new series created by the masterminds behind the Bachelor franchise and hosted by former Bachelor and NFL star Jesse Palmer.

Per the premise of the show, a bachelor or bachelorette is hidden from view while being introduced to 10 people vying for their love. Daters are eliminated each round until the highly anticipated reveal, in which the final two meet the mystery lead for the first time and “present a romantic proposal of their choice.”

On the series premiere, fans were introduced to Mike Rowe, a police officer from Bakersfield, California. After whittling down his contestants, Mike ultimately got down on one knee and proposed to Monica Villalobos.

If all of that was hard enough to wrap your mind around, brace yourself — because Mike and Monica are still engaged.

Congrats to Mike and Monica! And, for those wondering…they are still a couple! Excited for them to explore life after #TheProposal.

This may sound insane but the couple is STILL TOGETHER AND MADLY IN LOVE!! #TheProposal

The couple even recorded a video for the show’s official Twitter account.

“Hey guys,” said Mike. “Never thought anything like this would happen in a million years, never thought I’d be on television, never thought I’d get down on one knee and propose to somebody in under an hour — but it happened and I got to meet this beautiful gal. We’ve having a good time and we’re excited for what the future has in store for us.”

Mike and Monica even recorded a short video for us to let us know how they're doing! It may have been unconventional, but we hope #TheProposal was just the beginning of their love story.

They also hosted a Facebook Live and revealed what prompted them to sign up for the show. Monica said decided to sign up on a whim, while Mike said he was approached by producers.

“I’m really glad that I did it,” said Monica. “It’s kind of crazy, but it works!”

“I jumped on board and ended up finding somebody really special,” added Mike. “I thought it was just absolutely awesome, and it worked out in the end.”

The Proposal airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on ABC.