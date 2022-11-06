ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner

By Emily Strohm
Published on November 6, 2022 03:59 PM
Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Tom Werner during their wedding ceremony.. Credit: Andreas & Nico
Photo: Andreas & Nico

In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday.

The wedding was attended by family and friends including Kris Jenner, Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth.

"I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who wore a Ralph Lauren Collection gown for the big day. "But when you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate."

During the ceremony, which took place at New York City's famed Harmonie Club, Ashton was escorted by her son Alex, 24 and daughter, 22, before exchanging emotional vows with Werner, 72.

Following the vows, guests were transported to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur for a dinner of fish and filet, as well as tunes by the Elan Music band.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Tom Werner during their wedding ceremony.. Credit: Andreas & Nico
Andreas & Nico

"We just wanted it to be a celebration of love and happiness," says Ashton of the nuptials, which were planned by Todd Fiscus of Todd Events. "I never thought this would happen for me. And I am so grateful."

Ashton and Werner, who produced notable shows like Roseanne, The Cosby Show and That '70s Show and also serves as chairman of the Liverpool Football Club, met in February 2021 through their mutual friend Ben Sherwood, former President of ABC News.

"I think I was one of the only people working in television who didn't know who he was," recalls Ashton. "I didn't watch his shows and I wasn't a baseball or soccer fan. But after our first date, we got serious pretty quickly."

After facing immense tragedy, finding love again didn't always seem in the cards for Ashton. Her ex-husband, prominent surgeon Rob Ashton, died by suicide just days after they finalized their divorce.

"I've been through a lot of heartbreak," says Ashton. "And in a lot of ways, when you've lived through suicide and the loss of a loved one, it makes the hard things harder. I was cynical that I'd ever find love."

Meeting Werner, "it felt very different, for both of us," says Ashton. "And from the beginning, he was incredibly sensitive and compassionate. It takes an incredibly strong person to be as gentle with someone's heart as he has been with mine. He has this ability to heal my wounds and nourish my dreams at the same time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, as they prepare for a romantic honeymoon in Turks & Caicos, "I'm just feeling so excited to be married to Tom," says Ashton. "Life really is so precious."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Wells Adams Says 'Everyone Was Crying' During Wedding to Sarah Hyland: I Married 'My Perfect Person'
Kevin McHale Reveals Which Controversial Glee Cover Was 'Therapeutic' to Discuss with Creator Ryan Murphy
Kevin McHale Reveals Which Controversial 'Glee' Cover Was 'Therapeutic' to Discuss with Creator Ryan Murphy
YELLOWSTONE, from left: Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, 'Only Devils Left', (Season 2, ep. 204, aired July 17, 2019)
Wes Bentley Says Beth and Jamie's Relationship Is Beyond Repair in 'Yellowstone' Season 5
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj for the Second Time: 'Our Love Has Survived'
Bitch Sesh Co-Host Casey Wilson Tries Interning for RHONY Alum Sonja Morgan — Watch
Watch 'Bitch Sesh' Co-Host Casey Wilson Try Interning for 'RHONY' Alum Sonja Morgan
Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)
'90 Day' 's Liz Waxes 'Princess' Fiancé Ed's Back as He Jokes, 'I Keep Her on Her Toes'
Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.
Bethenny Frankel Revisits 'Housewives' in New Rewatch Podcast: 'This Is Where It Started for Me'
JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER: Steven in JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER, premiering with a special two-hour event, Thursday Jan. 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) ON FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images); JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER: Annie in JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER, premiering with a special two-hour event, Thursday Jan. 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) ON FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)
'Joe Millionaire' 's Annie Is Letting Steven 'Win Me Back' 8 Months After He Rejected Her for Another Woman
Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown's Sister Wives and Ex Kody Say They Feel 'Betrayed' by Her Decision to Leave the Family
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo Winter House
Paige DeSorbo Thinks Craig Conover Overreacts to His Capture the Flag Injury in 'Winter House' Sneak Peek
James Corden 'Mammals' TV Series screening
James Corden Says Leaving 'The Late Late Show' Is 'Going to Be Beyond Emotional'
Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Say Passing of Naya Rivera Led Them to End Original Podcast
'Glee' Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Say Death of Naya Rivera Led Them to End Original Podcast
Lauren Graham Rollout
Lauren Graham Says Writing Was a Good Distraction After Her 'Sad' Split from Peter Krause
Cody Calafiore and Christie Laratta engaged
'Big Brother' Star Cody Calafiore Was in 'Full Panic Mode' Before Proposing to Cristie Laratta
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Admits She Was 'Unprepared' for What Happens at the Altar
shauna rae
Shauna Rae Opens Up About the 'Amazing Experience' of Dating Another Person with Pituitary Dwarfism