It looks like Bachelor in Paradise wont be the only show filming in a beachy location this summer.

ABC has a new unscripted show that premieres the same night as Bachelor in Paradise’s newest season. Although the two will be airing back to back, the content couldn’t be more different.

Castaways ABC

Castaways will remind you of the award-winning drama Lost, but with a crazy twist. The show follows the path of 12 strangers who are dropped in different locations on a group of deserted islands in the South Pacific. The strangers are forced to survive on only their “washed-up luggage, scattered resources and abandoned structures” (and of course their wit). Throughout the series, the show will flash back to the real lives of the contestants and the struggles they deal with on a daily basis.

Similar to the CBS hit Survivor, the kicker of this competition is that the “castaways” are all separated and expected to survive on their own. They will come to know that they are not alone, but they don’t know where or how many others join them on the island.

The only way for these contestants to escape the island is to survive until they are rescued (at an unknown time), or, of course, quit. The show is meant to challenge people’s need for companionship and their survival skills.

Castaways will premiere Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, after the return of the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise the same night.