ABC Exec 'Can't Confirm or Deny' Theory That Peter Weber Ends Up with a Bachelor Producer

This would actually be the most dramatic finale in The Bachelor history.

Now that Peter Weber is down to just four women (Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier, and Victoria Fuller), rumors are flying over whom he will choose.

One option: none of them. A recent thread on Reddit posits that Weber, 28, actually ends up in a relationship with a producer from the ABC dating series named Julie LaPlaca.

The Reddit thread points out that Weber’s father posted a photo from New Years Eve of LaPlaca out to dinner on with the family in New York City. The thread also notes that LaPlaca has been tagged in photos while wearing Seattle Seahawks attire, which is Weber’s favorite football team.

RELATED: The Bachelor: Peter Weber Tells 1 Woman He’s Falling in Love During Final Dates Before Hometowns

With just a few weeks to go until the finale, Robert Mills, the network’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials & late-night programming spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what fans can expect from the finale.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!” Mills said. “I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy.”

“What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live,” he added. “There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.”

Image zoom ABC

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber on the Women’s Constant Fighting — ‘There Was a Lot of Wasted Time’

During Monday night’s episode, Weber and the six remaining contestants traveled to Lima, Peru, as the hometown dates loomed on the horizon. Weier and Prewett each received roses from Weber on their respective one-on-one dates, with him even telling the latter that he was “falling in love.”

Who didn’t get rose? Natasha Parker, whom Weber ended things with on their one-on-one date in Lima’s Plaza de Armas, and Kelley Flanagan, who was sent home during the three on-one date over Sluss and Fuller.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC. What do you think about the latest rumor? Share your thoughts on tonight’s episode in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.