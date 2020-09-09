ABC Developing Black-ish Spinoff Old-ish Starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis

The two stars have played Earl and Ruby Johnson on black-ish since the ABC series first began back in 2014

The black-ish franchise is continuing to grow.

ABC is developing old-ish, another spinoff from the Emmy-nominated series black-ish, starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis reprising their roles as Earl "Pops" Johnson and Ruby Johnson, the parents of Anthony Anderson's Dre Johnson, Variety reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the spinoff will follow Earl and Ruby as they give love a second chance after moving to a gentrifying neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Fishburne and Lewis have played Earl and Ruby on black-ish since the ABC series first began back in 2014. Fishburne has been recurring as Earl for all six seasons, while Lewis has been a series regular since the second season after recurring during the first.

Image zoom black-ish cast Craig Sjodin/ABC

The series, which is currently in development, will be the third spinoff from black-ish if it makes it on the air.

Grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi as Johnson daughter Zoey as she attends college, is about to enter its fourth season on Freeform, and mixed-ish, a 1980s-set prequel based on the younger version of Tracee Ellis Ross' character, Rainbow, debuted on ABC last fall and was renewed in May for a second season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Per THR, the show will be written by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Fishburne, Anderson, and Artists First's E. Brian Dobbins. Lewis will be credited as a producer.

Work on old-ish would mark a return to ABC for Barris after the showrunner negotiated an early exit from his deal with them and signed a three-year deal with Netflix to focus on developing film and TV projects for the streaming platform in 2018.

Image zoom black-ish

Earlier this year, and just one day after ABC said that black-ish had been pushed until midseason, the network later announced that the comedy would be back on the fall broadcast schedule.

The show, which tackles social justice issues — like racism and police brutality — and is loosely based on Barris' own life, was brought back for the fall after ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement that Barris and the network's "creative partners," felt it was "important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time."

RELATED VIDEO: New Black-ish Episode Celebrates How 'All Black Hair Is Beautiful,' Says Star Marsai Martin

"Black-ish has a long-standing history of shining a light on current events and honoring black voices through the lens of the Johnson family," Burke said.