ABC Could Owe Roseanne Stars Millions of Dollars After Canceling Show: Report

When it came time to decide whether or not to cancel Roseanne after its titular star made racist comments on Twitter, there was little debate.

Still, the move could cost the network financially: ABC and Disney may up the actors “tens of millions of dollars” because of their contracts for season 11, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ABC did not comment.)

THR reports that Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman had secured salaries of $350,000 per episode and “are expecting to still be compensated.”

In an email memo sent to the ABC staff titled “Our Values,” Disney/ABC Television Group president Ben Sherwood explained the decision behind canceling the hit show.

“Much has been said and written about yesterday’s decision to cancel the Roseanne show,” he wrote. “In the end, it came down to doing what’s right and upholding our values of inclusion, tolerance, and civility.”

On Monday, the comedian shared a since-deleted attack on former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, comparing her to an ape. The network canceled Roseanne hours later.

The writers for Roseanne learned of the sitcom’s cancellation through media reports — and on the same day they were set to work on season two of the reboot.

Sherwood then apologized to the members of the cast and crew who “poured their hearts and lives” into the show and were shocked by the sudden cancelation.

“Not enough, however, has been said about the many men and woman who poured their hearts and lives into the show and were just getting started on the next season,” he continued. “We’re so sorry they were swept up in all of this and we give thanks for their remarkable talents, wish them well and hope to find another way to work together down the road.”

Sherwood ended the email with a reminder of how powerful words can be.

“Today we move forward, together, full speed,” he concluded.

After claiming she was quitting Twitter following the backlash, Barr went on yet another Twitter spree Tuesday night, blaming her racist remark on using the prescription insomnia drug Ambien.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” she wrote.

“Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible [sic]. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please,” she added.