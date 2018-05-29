ABC Cancels Roseanne, Calls Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweet 'Abhorrent' and 'Repugnant'

Shortly after Wanda Sykes announced she would no longer be a part of ABC’s hit Roseanne revival following Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet, the network has canceled the show.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey announced in a statement Tuesday.

The backlash has been fierce after Barr, who has been outspoken in her support of President Donald Trump, tweeted a since-deleted attack on former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, during a racist Twitter rant overnight Monday.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” she wrote, using Jarrett’s initials in response to a tweeted conspiracy theory about the Obama administration.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Barr also attacked Chelsea Clinton, tweeting a since-deleted lie that “she’s married to soros nephew,” referring to billionaire George Soros.

Sara Gilbert publicly denounced her costar, and several other celebrities called on the ABC to cancel the show.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show,” Gilbert tweeted on Tuesday. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

“This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” she added.

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Emma Kenney, who plays Gilbert’s character Darlene’s daughter on the show, tweeted: “I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable.”

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

Debra Messing also spoke out against Barr, applauding Sykes for her decision to leave the show.

“Thank you @iamwandasykes,” she tweeted. “[Barr] is a fascist. What she said about @ValerieJarrett is unconscionable.”

“It spell checked — I meant RACIST,” she clarified in a second tweet. “But fascist can stand.”

Thank you @iamwandasykes . She is a fascist. What she said about @ValerieJarrett is unconscionable. https://t.co/B6ewu9AVGu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

It spell checked – I meant RACIST. But fascist can stand. https://t.co/YsERxSAXVZ — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

THIS!!!!!!!! @DisneyStudios FIRED an African American sports commentator for a comment ( that wasn’t even close to roseanne’s). @therealroseanne should be fired if @DisneyStudios is going to have integrity. https://t.co/GF0x6GnAQu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

Rosie O’Donnell, who is close friends with Barr but disagrees vehemently with her politics, also condemned the actress’ tweet.

“Her racist comment was childish and beneath her best self,” she tweeted.

her racist comment was childish

and beneath her best self https://t.co/46UxuufsnE — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 29, 2018

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough host tweeted that “no apology” could justify ABC “turning a blind eye to this bigotry by airing another second of her show.”

“Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett to an ape,” he wrote. “Even in the Age of Trump, there are red lines that can never be crossed. This is one.”

“@ABC and @Disney do the right thing,” he followed up after the cancellation. “There are still boundaries in the Age of Trump that cannot be crossed. Thank you for putting values above money. ”

Hey @ABC, Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett to an ape. There is no apology she can make that justifies @ABC turning a blind eye to this bigotry by airing another second of her show.

Even in the Age of Trump, there are red lines that can never be crossed. This is one. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 29, 2018

BREAKING: @ABC and @Disney do the right thing. There are still boundaries in the Age of Trump that cannot be crossed. Thank you for putting values above money. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 29, 2018

“In the pre-Trump era, ABC would have taken action against @therealroseanne by breakfast,” tweeted Dan Pfeiffer, former senior Obama advisor. “The fact that they haven’t shows how much Trump’s election has mainstreamed repugnant racist views.”

After news broke of the cancellation, Pfeiffer tweeted: “Good for @ABCNetwork for doing the right thing here.”

Good for @ABCNetwork for doing the right thing here — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 29, 2018

Several others condemned Barr, including Patricia Arquette and Rita Moreno.

I am repulsed that Valerie Jarret had that racist and bigoted "joke" made at her expense and I am sickened that any Black or Muslim person has to keep hearing this sickness in 2018. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 29, 2018

@therealroseanne, you break my heart — You are a sorry excuse for a human being. How odd that you, as a comedienne, have forgotten then meaning of a "joke" and a personal comment. Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life. — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) May 29, 2018

On Tuesday, Barr apologized and announced she was “leaving Twitter.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” she wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”