ABC Brings Black-ish Back to Fall Schedule: 'It's Important to Tell These Meaningful Stories'

Just one day after ABC said that Black-ish had been pushed until midseason, the network announced on Thursday that the comedy, starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, is back on the fall broadcast schedule.

The series — created by Kenya Barris — is now scheduled to air on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. A premiere date will be announced soon.

The show, which will return for its 7th season, follows Dre Johnson (Anderson) and his wife Rainbow (Ross) as they work and raise their five children. Black-ish also tackles social justice issues — like racism and police brutality — and is loosely based on Barris' own life and his marriage to his wife, Rainbow Barris.

Of the decision to bring Black-ish back, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement that after speaking with Barris and the network's "creative partners," they felt it is "important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time."

"Black-ish has a long-standing history of shining a light on current events and honoring black voices through the lens of the Johnson family," Burke said.

"After speaking with Kenya and our creative partners, we decided it was important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time, so we are adjusting our premiere schedule and are committed to doing whatever it takes to bring this series back as soon as we possibly can," Burke continued in her statement. "Following recent monumental events, it's imperative that the dialogue continues and empowers viewers to raise their voices. There is no other show that does that like Black-ish."

Barris also spoke out about the switch, explaining that he is "incredibly grateful to Karey, Dana [Walden] and Peter [Rice] for recognizing the importance of Black-ish in this moment and applaud them for making the necessary shifts to bring the show back as soon as possible."

"While the last few months have felt overwhelming at times, they have also underscored just how important it is that Black voices are not only heard but empowered and amplified as well; and our entire Black-ish team is humbled to be a small part of telling our stories and are excited to get back to these conversations," Barris added.

ABC also announced that Call Your Mother will debut later in the season.

Black-ish first premiered in September 2014 and has led to the spinoffs Mixed-ish and Grown-ish. Barris also recently launched BlackAF — a series that he stars in as himself.

Over the years, Black-ish and its cast have racked up a number of awards.

In 2017, Ross, 47, won a Golden Globe for best performance in a comedy TV series for Black-ish. Barris won two NAACP Awards for outstanding writing in a comedy series in 2016 and 2017. Black-ish has also been nominated for 15 Emmy Awards.

On Wednesday, ABC unveiled the network's fall 2020-2021 broadcast season, announcing that The Bachelorette will air on a new night.

The beloved reality dating series will air on Tuesdays instead of Mondays, Adweek reported. However, ABC did not specify when The Bachelorette will actually premiere.

The Conners, The Goldbergs, American Housewife and Stumptown will also air on Wednesdays, ABC said. Thursday's schedule reportedly remains the same, with Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things and Station 19 airing on the same night. Shark Tank and 20/20 will air on Fridays, with Saturday Night Football on Saturday. On Sunday, America's Funniest Home Videos will air followed by Supermarket Sweep, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and The Rookie.