ABC Announces Series Finale Dates for Modern Family and How to Get Away with Murder

It’s the end of an era — times two!

ABC announced the series finale dates for two of the network’s most beloved shows on Wednesday: Modern Family and How to Get Away with Murder.

Modern Family will air its series farewell episode on April 8.

The sitcom, which premiered in 2009 and has run for 11 seasons, quickly became a fan-favorite and has won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series.

“I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern,” star Sarah Hyland previously told PEOPLE of what she will miss the most about the show. “Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”

Along with Hyland, Modern Family stars Sofía Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.

How to Get Away with Murder, meanwhile, will air return for a six-episode farewell event on April 2. The drama is currently in its sixth and final season.

Star Viola Davis became the first woman of color to win an Emmy in the lead actress category in 2015 for her role as professor Annalise Keating. She also has been honored with two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for the role.

The final season has followed Annalise’s class through their last semester in law school — while the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever.

“That job gave me permission to see all my womanhood. I am a product of a culture that has dictated who I am, a dark-skinned black woman with lips and a nose and a deep voice,” Davis said. “So all of a sudden this character, Annalise, comes in like a whirling dervish, and she’s all of it. She’s messy, almost sociopathic, sexual, mysterious, highly intelligent, a big personality. She’s all of those adjectives that are not associated with me, and I’ve got to play her.”