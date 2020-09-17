ABC Announces Premiere Date for Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things and More Fall Shows

ABC also unveiled the premiere dates for The Good Doctor (season 4), Station 19 (season 4), For Life (season 2), A Million Little Things (season 3), and newcomer Big Sky

Grey's Anatomy fans, mark your calendars!

Five months after the beloved ABC series aired its season 16 finale, a premiere date has been set for the show's return. The network announced on Thursday that season 17 will start on Thursday, Nov. 12, with a two-hour premiere.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In April, the longest-running primetime medical drama wrapped with super-sad lows — including Richard's cobalt poisoning diagnosis and Andrew's meltdown — and one very big high when Amelia and Link became proud parents of a baby boy. And last week, star Ellen Pompeo posted the first photos from set since COVID-19 shut down production early.

Along with the return of Grey's, ABC also unveiled the premiere dates for other dramas in the 2020-21 season, including The Good Doctor (season 4), Station 19 (season 4), For Life (season 2), A Million Little Things (season 3), and newcomer Big Sky.

The new thriller series — from creator David E. Kelley — follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters that have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote Montana highway. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against time to stop the killer before another woman is abducted.

See the list of premiere dates below.

The Good Doctor

Monday, Nov. 2 from 10-11 p.m. ET

Station 19

Thursday, Nov. 12 from 8-9 p.m. ET

Grey's Anatomy

Thursday, Nov. 12 from 9-11 p.m. ET

Big Sky

Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 10-11 p.m. ET

For Life

Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10-11 p.m. ET

A Million Little Things

Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10-11 p.m. ET

Image zoom The Bachelorette ABC

In June, ABC first revealed the network's fall 2020-2021 broadcast season, announcing that The Bachelorette will air on a new night: Tuesdays, starting Oct. 13.