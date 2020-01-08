ABC Announces The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, a Spinoff About Musicians Looking for Love

Bachelor Nation will have yet another show to obsess over soon.

ABC announced Monday that the hit franchise is adding a new spinoff, titled The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart, which will debut in April. It joins the three current series in the franchise: The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The new series will feature 20 single men and women who search for love through music. Singing as both individuals and as couples, the contestants will explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.

Once the couples commit to each other, their relationships will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in music. The couples whose performances display their love and devotion to each other will have the opportunity to further their relationship, until only one couple remains.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist will executive produce the series.

Image zoom Chris Harrison John Fleenor/ABC

RELATED: Bachelor Peter Weber Promises a ‘Spoiler-Free’ Finale: ‘There’s No Way’ to Find Out the Winner

The series will air after Peter Weber‘s current season of The Bachelor but before the next season of The Bachelorette. This means that the ABC franchise will air all four of its shows consecutively this year from January until September, when Bachelor in Paradise concludes.

There is no word yet on if Chris Harrison will be hosting the music-driven series.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters at ABC’s TCAs presentation on Wednesday that The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart is “an evolution of The Bachelor franchises.”

“It’s really the brain child of Martin and the producers. … It really is, contestants will be talented musicians and people whose lives and work revolve around music,” Burke said. “It’s an attempt to capture that love and motion and music are intertwined. How people find each other through songwriting and singing is the thrust of the show.”

RELATED: Hannah Brown Sends Peter Weber a Sweet Message Before Bachelor Premiere: ‘Find Your Co-Pilot’

Burke also alluded to seeing former Bachelor Nation contestants on the new series. When asked if Jed Wyatt, aspiring country singer and controversial winner of Hannah Brown‘s recent season of The Bachelorette, could show up, Burke said, “I have so many jokes. Anything can happen. Tune in to find out.”

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart premieres on April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.