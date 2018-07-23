Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Tries on Wigs After Completing Fifth Round of Chemotherapy

Abby Lee Miller is trying out a new look.

As the former Dance Moms star continues the fight in her cancer battle, she is keeping her fans updated on each step in her journey, including trying on wigs.

While testing out some “silly wigs” over the weekend, Miller, 51, snapped a smiling selfie, which she shared with her followers.

“Trying on silly wigs again!!!#abbyleemiller #dancemoms #abbylee #fighter #aldcla #sundayfunday #ALDC,” she captioned the photo that features Miller in a brunette, curled wig with blonde highlights.

Last week, the reality star celebrated the end of her latest round of chemotherapy.

“I just finished my 5th round of Chemo!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I think I deserve a little treat today, so I’m putting on my make-up just in case! #abbyleemiller #aldcla #abbylee #dancemoms #aldc.”

RELATED VIDEO: Abby Lee Miller’s Surgeon Reveals Star ‘Was Going to Die’ After Developing Serious Spinal Infection

tempo-video id=”5772550045001″ account_id=”416418724″]

In the photo, Miller smiled at the camera as she held up a mascara brush in one hand and a Nars makeup palette in the other.

Miller — who was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — was first spotted out of her hospital bed and moving around in a wheelchair on June 22, weeks after she revealed she had begun the healing process following emergency surgery.

Since then, she’s frequently posted photos of herself in recovery. In early July, she shared a photo of her back on Instagram, which she captioned with, “After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend.”

“I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too!” she added. “I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!”

While she is taking slow steps toward recovery, production for Dance Moms has begun casting and the former instructor is involved in the process, a rep for Lifetime confirmed to PEOPLE.