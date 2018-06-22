Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Spotted in a Wheelchair as She Continues Cancer Treatment

Abby Lee Miller continues to battle non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The former Dance Moms star, who recently began her third round of chemotherapy, was spotted out of her hospital bed and moving around in a wheelchair on Friday.

This is the first time Miller, 51, has been pictured out and about since she underwent an emergency procedure earlier this month. (She shared a photo of herself in a wheelchair on Instagram on Tuesday.)

“After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery! I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!” Miller wrote on June 5.

“I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!” she continued, adding, “Please keep me in your prayers. I’m grateful for all the well wishes!”

In April, one day after undergoing emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection, the reality star — who was released from prison in March — was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Then in May, she was released from the halfway house she transferred to after serving a 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that Miller was struggling amid her cancer diagnosis.

“She has two more chemo sessions to go, but she’s in a really bad place — mentally and emotionally,” said the source. “She’s really losing it.”

However, it is unclear where Miller will go after she is healthy.

“After the hospital, she”ll be going into a rehab facility, so everything is still up in the air. Right now they’re just focusing on her health,” the source added.