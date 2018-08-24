Abby Lee Miller Seen Outside in a Wheelchair a Week After Battling 103-Degree Fever

Abby Lee Miller was seen outside on Thursday, nearly a week after she told fans she was battling a 103-degree fever amid her cancer treatment.

The Dance Moms star, 51, continues to be a fighter after being preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April following an emergency surgery for what she thought was a spinal infection.

She’s been updating fans and followers about her health on Instagram, writing about her latest hurtle on Aug. 17.

“Pray my white blood cell count goes up and my 103 fever goes down! Yikes! #spinesurgery,” Miller said, captioning a photo of herself from the from the hospital showing as she used a resistance band and exercise ball for rehab.

Another picture came on Wednesday, with Miller standing up from her wheelchair with the help of physical therapists.

Earlier this year, Miller said she was “in a really bad place — mentally and emotionally.”

Recently, she shared a hopeful message on Instagram, writing, “Just put one foot in front of the other & soon you’ll be walking out the door!”

And this month, Miller shared a video of her hospital room as she was about to undergo what she said was her sixth “lumbar injection.”

Before her diagnosis, the star had been living in a halfway house since serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, which she entered in July 2017.

Last month, she also celebrated a big milestone: the end of her latest round of chemotherapy.

Despite her ongoing treatment, a Lifetime rep told PEOPLE in July that Miller is involved in the potential next season of Dance Moms.