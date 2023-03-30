Abby Lee Miller Warned Todd Chrisley to 'Be Careful' in DM Exchange Before His Prison Stint

Abby Lee Miller left Todd Chrisley with some sage advice before he entered prison.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 57-year-old Dance Moms alum — who served time from 2017 to 2018 for fraud — revealed she exchanged direct messages with Todd, 53, before he and wife Julie Chrisley's respective prison sentences began.

"I said, 'Be careful,'" she noted of their exchange.

Miller said she didn't think Todd would have the easiest experience behind bars for the next 12 years at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

"He's very bougie," she said of Todd. "He is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels."

However, the former Abby Lee Dance Company owner did believe there would be ways for him to navigate life in prison. "I think he'll do some trade outs, there's a way to survive in there," she said, later noting the separate challenges that come with being an imprisoned celebrity.

"When I went in, nobody even wanted to come to the front to get me," she explained. "There were volunteers that come and give you a tour and all that ... no one would come except my dear friend, Michelle, who I still talk to at least once a week."

Todd and Julie, 50, were sentenced for their ongoing fraud case in November 2022, receiving a combined 19 years. They entered their respective facilities on Jan. 17. However, the two Chrisley Knows Best stars have vehemently denied any wrongdoing and are currently in the process of appealing their case.

"The very beginning of this case there was an unconstitutional search by the Georgia Department of Revenue," Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP, the pair's attorney, claimed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "This court's already found that was unconstitutional and it should've stopped the whole case in its tracks. That didn't happen. And that's certainly one of the things we're pursuing on the appeal."

Added Little, "The second piece is, one of the IRS officers testified about whether the Chrisleys had paid certain taxes. That certainly, we think, affected the jury and we believe it will be basis for a new trial."

Recently, Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley said visiting her father in prison restored her faith in her parents' conviction being overturned.

"I never felt the presence of Jesus more than I have in that visiting room," she said on an episode of her Unlocked podcast. "Even visiting my dad, like, I know I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I'm like, 'This isn't the end.'"

"I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change," she added. "Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."

