Abby Lee Miller Wants to Talk to Kim Kardashian About Prison Reform: 'Things Need to Be Addressed'

Abby Lee Miller is doubling down on her desire to work with Kim Kardashian West on prison reform.

“I would LOVE to discuss prison reform with you!!! So many things need to be addressed and I know first-hand what has to change!!!!” Miller, 53, tweeted out on Thursday, tagging the reality star and urging her to “message me!”

The Dance Moms star was sent to prison after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud, and was released from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California last March.

This isn’t the first time that Miller has pleaded for Kardashian West, 38, to help her out — during an interview with Extra TV in May, Miller claimed that she received “horrific” treatment on her way out of prison, pointing out Kardashian West’s work on criminal justice reform.

“There’s a lot that needs to be resolved, if Kim Kardashian is watching, please, please get in touch with me because she’s doing a lot with prison reform and she’s very interested and I could shed a lot of light on what goes on,” Miller said in the interview.

Miller’s initial plea to Kardashian West was shortly before the KKW Beauty mogul was acknowledged at the White House by Donald Trump, who said, “[S]he’ll be one of the most successful lawyers,” referencing her current study to become a lawyer.

@KimKardashian I would LOVE to discuss prison reform with you!!! So many things need to be addressed and I know first-hand what has to change!!!! 🙏🏼 message me! — Abby Lee Miller (@Abby_Lee_Miller) October 3, 2019

Miller has been candid about her eight months in prison and has even offered up advice on what to expect to Felicity Huffman, who was recently sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

“Well the first day going in is the most stressful, then after that, she is going to be in a big, huge room with bunk beds, tons of them. That’s where they first put you to get acclimated to the prison life,” Miller said, speaking with reporters at the Creative Arts Emmys last month.

“She’s not going to get a job because she won’t be there long enough,” she continued. “She’s not going to learn how to be a plumber and how to do HVAC and how to do all the things that you have to do to go over to the men’s prison’s and do. That’s why they have camps. That’s why women are in a prison so we can go make lunches when they all get in a fight. It’s ridiculous. It is the most absurd nonsense you have ever seen in your life.”

Miller added that while in prison, she was able to “work on” herself, and that she took classes in real estate and finance, and again mentioned her desire to work with Kardashian West on criminal justice reform.

“I made friends with women that I don’t think should have been there either,” Miller said.