Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Undergoes More Chemotherapy: 'Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow'

Abby Lee Miller is bracing herself for the side affects of undergoing chemotherapy.

Miller, who recently began her third round of chemotherapy, took to Instagram to bid goodbye to her hair amid her battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW…” she captioned the selfie. In the photo, Miller makes a surprised expression as her long, brown hair surrounds her face.

She added the hashtags #abbyleemiller #dancemoms #aldc #aldcla #chemo.

Fans quickly took to the comment section to encourage the former Dance Moms star to keep her spirits high.

“You’re beautiful inside and out Abby,” wrote one user, while another told Miller to “stay strong.”

The post comes days after Miller, 51, was spotted out of her hospital bed and moving around in a wheelchair. It marked the first time she had been pictured out and about since she underwent an emergency procedure earlier this month. (Miller shared a photo of herself in a wheelchair on Instagram last week.)

“After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery! I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!” Miller wrote on June 5.

RELATED: Abby Lee Miller Is Undergoing Chemotherapy for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: ‘It’s an Awful Situation’

Abby Lee Miller Abby Lee Miller/instagram

“I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!” she continued, adding, “Please keep me in your prayers. I’m grateful for all the well wishes!”

In April, one day after undergoing emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection, the reality star — who was released from prison in March — was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that Miller was struggling amid her cancer diagnosis.

“She has two more chemo sessions to go, but she’s in a really bad place — mentally and emotionally,” said the source. “She’s really losing it.”

It is unclear where Miller will live after she is healthy.

“After the hospital, she”ll be going into a rehab facility, so everything is still up in the air. Right now they’re just focusing on her health,” the source added.