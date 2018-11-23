Abby Lee Miller Says She's 'Thankful' for Fans' Continued Support Amid Her Health Struggle

Abby Lee Miller is counting her blessings.

As the former Dance Moms star, 52, celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, she made sure to let all of her followers know how grateful she felt for their support.

“Gobble! Gobble! Let’s do this!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a silly shot of herself preparing to nibble on a multi-colored ear of corn.

“I’m thankful for each and every on[e] of you!!!” she added.

In a separate post, she also mentioned how “this is the perfect time of year to be THANKFUL for all the wonderful people in your life,” as she gave a special shout out to her part-time assistant.

Earlier this month, Miller documented the fact that she was returning to work following a health crisis.

Miller shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself all dolled up, and sitting in front of the cameras in her wheelchair. Hinting at the program she was filming for, Miller was seen in front of a wall with the “Abby Lee Dance Company” logo on it.

“Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind,” she wrote alongside the image. “Comment if you can guess what we’re shooting today?”

Over the summer, a rep for Lifetime confirmed that production for Dance Moms was casting and Miller, who left the show in March 2017, was involved in the process.

In April 2018, Miller — who was released from prison the previous month — went into emergency surgery after experiencing “excruciating neck pain” and weakness in her arm. What doctors initially thought to be a spinal infection was then preliminarily diagnosed as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Since then, Miller has not confirmed if the preliminary diagnosis was correct but has been receiving chemotherapy, rehabilitation, and documenting her journey via social media. Miller left her rehabilitation facility in September.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Miller has struggled to “stay positive throughout this journey.”

“She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again,” the insider added.

Before her health crisis, Miller had been living in a halfway house since serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, which she entered in July.

She was officially released from the halfway house in May.