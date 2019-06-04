Abby Lee Miller Talks Her Road to Recovery and Return to Dance Moms

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said it “provides a safe, secure and humane environment for staff and inmates. If there are allegations of misconduct, they are taken seriously, and when appropriate, referred for proper investigation. For the privacy of inmates and former inmates, we decline to comment further.”

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.