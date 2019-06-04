Abby Lee Miller Talks Her Road to Recovery and Return to Dance Moms

Abby Lee Miller makes her triumphant return to the new season of 'Dance Moms' over a year after her cancer diagnosis

By
People Staff
June 04, 2019 12:00 PM

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said it “provides a safe, secure and humane environment for staff and inmates. If there are allegations of misconduct, they are taken seriously, and when appropriate, referred for proper investigation. For the privacy of inmates and former inmates, we decline to comment further.”

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.