Abby Lee Miller Opens Up About Her 'Bittersweet' Decision to Sell the 'Dance Moms' Studio

In an Instagram video, Abby Lee Miller revealed her former Dance Moms studio space will be turned into a daycare for community members in Pittsburgh

By
Published on January 26, 2023 01:08 PM
Abby Lee Miller
Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty

Abby Lee Miller is sharing why she decided to sell her infamous Pennsylvania dance studio.

The Dance Moms star called the choice "very bittersweet" in an Instagram video uploaded on Wednesday. "I sold my property. I didn't sell my name. I didn't sell my brand. I didn't sell my life's work," Miller said. "I sold brick, mortar, cinder blocks and an amazing dance floor that is still in mint condition. One of the best floors that I ever stood on."

Miller, 57, continued to explain why the career decision just makes sense for her life now. "But, I'm not standing right now. And I'm not in Pittsburgh teaching," she continued. "I'm all over the world teaching. It was time, yes. And I'm very, very proud to say that my studio, my building — the property that my parents gave me their life savings to buy — is going to a very great business.

It turns out, the school bus company that already owns the space next door to the beloved Abby Lee Dance Company space is going to take over her space as well. Miller called the buyers "somebody who needed it."

However, the studio is going to be turned into a daycare center. "There will still be children," Miller concluded. "It will still be happy. It will be fun. It will be a wonderful place for the community, and I could not be prouder."

Abby Lee Miller Dance Studio for Sale https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQ-I7DXvKPY
cbs pittsburgh

She captioned the video, "I am forever indebted and grateful to have the decades of memories in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the original ALDC - While I wish I could hold onto every piece of history in that studio, it is just impossible and I want to share as much as I can with YOU the fans, family and supporters of the Abby Lee Dance Company."

In December, the New York Post first reported that Miller had sold the space for $300,000 in an off-market deal. The Abby Lee Dance Company space was seen on eight seasons of Dance Moms when it aired on Lifetime from 2011 to 2019.

