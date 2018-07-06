Abby Lee Miller Relaxes Under the Sun in a Wheelchair as She Continues to Battle Cancer

Abby Lee Miller is continuing to recover after undergoing spine surgery.

Following her emergency procedure last month, the Dance Moms alum is resting and soaking up the sunshine in Los Angeles as her body continues to heal. On Friday, the 51-year-old reality star shared a photo of herself catching some rays while laying back in a wheelchair.

“It’s Lit in LA! I have everything I need! Well almost, hey there @tiffanyhaddish where’s your Pool Boy?” she wrote and added the hashtags, #abbyleemiller #dancemoms #abbylee #aldc #aldcla #spinesurgery.

RELATED: Abby Lee Miller Is Struggling to Stay Positive During Chemotherapy Sessions: ‘She’s Really in a Bad Place,’ Source Says

In April, one day after undergoing her first emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection, Miller — who was released from prison in March — was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

At the end of June, Miller shared the first photo of her back after undergoing another procedure earlier in the month.

“After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend,” she wrote alongside a photo of her healing back.

RELATED: Abby Lee Miller Is ‘Not Out of the Woods Yet’ as She Faces Preliminary Cancer Diagnosis

“I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too!” she added. “I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!”

Miller was first spotted out of her hospital bed and moving around in a wheelchair on June 22, weeks after she revealed she had begun the healing process following the emergency surgery.

“After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery! Ugh!” she wrote on June 5.

“I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!” continued Miller, who had recently begun her third round of chemotherapy at the time.

“I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!” she continued, adding, “Please keep me in your prayers. I’m grateful for all the well wishes!”