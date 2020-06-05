Abby Lee Miller's New Reality Show Has 'No Plans to Air' After Racism Accusations, Lifetime Says

Abby Lee Miller's upcoming reality show has reportedly been canceled by Lifetime.

After Miller, 53, was accused of racism this week by a former Dance Moms star, the network has "no plans to air" Abby’s Virtual Dance Off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are evaluating the future of the show but currently there are no plans to air," Lifetime told PEOPLE on Friday.

The series was expected to air this summer, according to Entertainment Weekly, which first reported the news. Additionally, Miller will not return to Dance Moms if the series is renewed for season 9, the outlet reports.

According to a description on the Lifetime website, the show would feature Miller, who "is searching for some of the most talented dancers across the country. Do you have what it takes to impress the critical Dance Moms coach?"

Earlier this week, Adriana Smith — whose daughter Kamryn performed in an episode of season 8 in hopes of joining the team — opened up about her experience on the dance competition and the racially insensitive remarks that she says were made by Miller.

"I recently posted on my FB that racism is not something we can disagree on and still be friends, which in turn is why we are not friends," Smith wrote on Instagram. "A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is, ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64 — don't be stupid.' This my friends is not something or a statement that can be googled. Ask yourself what does that mean? This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!"

She continued: "Do you remember you told me, ‘Do you want me to tell you why you are really here?' LOL as if I didn't know … again showing your superiority. Let me remind you what you said in case you forgot. You told me to ‘LOOK in the MIRROR! That's the only reason you are here!' Kam told me she heard ‘they need a sprinkle of color!'"

Image zoom Adriana Smith, Abby Lee Miller Adriana Smith/instagram; Amanda Edwards/WireImage

As for her decision to leave the show, Smith says in her Instagram post that she made the choice during her last on-camera interview after a producer asked how Miller's remarks made her feel.

"As tears streamed down my face, I look over at my 7-year-old and back at the camera and say, this is my EVERYDAY life as a black woman. This is nothing new to me. But what I'm not going to have happen is have this racist person have any part of my daughter's life as of this moment. At that moment, I knew that it was more important for me to show my daughter that she had to stand up for what's right and not care about anything else. But in that interview, my little 7 year old cried like a GROWN black woman and stood up and said, ‘Mom I understand it's not right here and I want to go home too….'"

In a private Facebook post shared with E! News, former Dance Moms producer Kori Kingg reacted to Smith's post.

"Some would say I should be quiet about this. But THIS THIS!?! THIS broke me as I was working on show and pregnant with my own black daughter. In hindsight, I too should have left. I should have stood with my sister, Adriana Janae Smith and supported gorgeous baby Kam and left too," she reportedly wrote.

Image zoom Abby Lee Miller

Another Dance Moms mom also spoke out about her experience with Miller.

"[Abby] tried to spin Camryn as being the poor one and there on scholarship," Camille Bridges — whose daughter Camryn Bridges appeared in a couple of episodes of the seventh season — told E! News. "I shut that down immediately. She loves appropriating our culture and never appreciating it. She did not give black choreographers on the show acknowledgment of their work. She continuously put Camryn in afros."

On Thursday, the dance coach took to social media to address the claims and apologize for her actions.

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected [sic] and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community," Miller wrote in an Instagram post.