Abby Lee Miller Learns to Walk Again in Harness After Spine Surgery: 'Ready to Fly!!'

Abby Lee Miller isn’t letting her health crisis stop her.

The former Dance Moms star, 51, shared a photo of herself beaming at the camera while in a harness as she learned to walk again following emergency surgery on her back.

“‘Look at me, way up high’ I never thought I’d be cast in the role of Peter Pan, but I’m harnessed up and ready to fly!! #abbylee #abbyleemiller#dancemoms #fighter #dance #aldc#aldcla,” she wrote in the caption.

The TV reality star looked happy as she wore a black head scar, a pink “Abby Lee Dance Company” T-shirt and black leggings.

Miller — who was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — was first spotted out of her hospital bed and moving around in a wheelchair on June 22, weeks after she revealed she had begun the healing process following the emergency surgery.

Since then, she’s frequently posted photos of herself in recovery. In early July, she shared a photo of her back on Instagram which she captioned with, “After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend.”

“I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too!” she added. “I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!”

Last week, she shared a photo of herself catching some rays while laying back in a wheelchair.

“It’s Lit in LA! I have everything I need! Well almost, hey there @tiffanyhaddish where’s your Pool Boy?” she wrote and added the hashtags, #abbyleemiller #dancemoms #abbylee #aldc #aldcla #spinesurgery.

While she is taking slow steps toward recovery, production for Dance Moms has begun casting and the former instructor is involved in the process, a rep for Lifetime confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday.

That same day, she shared a photo of herself with a cameraman, Max Segal, on Instagram while smiling from her hospital bed.

“Back to work…….. Lights, Camera, Action!! 🎥#dancemoms #abbylee #abbyleemiller#aldc #aldcla,” she wrote in the caption.