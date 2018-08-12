Dance Mom's Abby Lee Miller Has ‘Sixth and Hopefully’ Final Lumbar Injection: 'Wish Me Luck'

Abby Lee Miller is staying hopeful.

Miller, 51 — who was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April after an emergency surgery for what she thought was a spinal infection — shared a video on Saturday of her hospital room, as she was about to undergo what she said was her sixth “lumbar injection.”

“This is my final, I hope to god, my final lumbar injection,” Miller explained from offscreen, before walking her followers through what exactly the procedure entailed.

“This is the table they’re gonna flip me on my stomach, and then my arms are underneath me, and I can’t move, and then they twist it on a diagonal so that your spinal fluid goes down into your spinal cord,” she said, before abruptly changing the subject to discuss the color of the hospital room decor.

“It’s a great shade of blue isn’t it?” she said. “Okay, gotta go. Wish me luck.”

“Sixth and 🙏🏻hopefully the final Lumbar Injection (spinal tap) in this Chemo treatment!” she wrote alongside the video.

It was unclear if the injection was an epidural steroid injection.

Although she has yet to post an update on how the procedure went, hours after posting the video, she excitedly announced on her Instagram story that she had ordered Baskin-Robbins ice cream on Postmates.

Her latest update came less than two weeks after two of her young former Dance Moms costars — Maesi Caes and Elliana Walmsley — paid her a visit.

“I guess it doesn’t matter where I am or what I’m doing the kids always migrate right toward me! I guess I’m more fun than their moms! LOL,” wrote Miller.

Abby Lee Miller Abby Lee Miller/Instagram

In late July, the reality star also celebrated a big milestone: the end of her latest round of chemotherapy.

“I just finished my 5th round of Chemo!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I think I deserve a little treat today, so I’m putting on my make-up just in case!”

Miller was first spotted out of her hospital bed and moving around in a wheelchair on June 22, weeks after she revealed she had begun the healing process following the emergency surgery.

Since then, she’s frequently posted photos of her health journey. In early July, she shared a photo of her back on Instagram which she captioned with, “After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend.”

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that Miller was “in a really bad place — mentally and emotionally” about her health ordeal, but lately, she has remained more upbeat on social media, even posting selfies after she tried on some “silly wigs.”

Despite her ongoing treatment, a Lifetime rep told PEOPLE last month that Miller is involved in the potential next season of Dance Moms. Miller had previously backed out of the show in 2017, writing on Instagram that she had been “MANIPULATED” and “DISRESPECTED.”

Before her diagnosis, Miller had been living in a halfway house since serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, which she entered in July.