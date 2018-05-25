Abby Lee Miller Quotes Martin Luther King Jr. as She's Released From Halfway House Amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller has been released from the halfway house, the embattled Dance Moms star announced in a Friday Instagram post quoting Martin Luther King Jr.

“TIMES UP!!!! ‘Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.’ Martin Luther King Jr.,” the 51-year-old wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself sporting a wide smile as she pointed to a watch on her wrist.

In March, Miller was admitted to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach after serving a 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California.

She counted down the days until “freedom” on Instagram, sharing photos and videos as she anticipated her release. The news comes as Miller remains in the hospital battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

She was diagnosed with the illness in April, one day after undergoing emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Miller’s smiling Instagram posts weren’t her reality.

“She has two more chemo sessions to go, but she’s in a really bad place — mentally and emotionally,” the insider said. “She’s really losing it.”

Now, it is unclear where Miller will go after she is healthy.

“After the hospital, she”ll be going into a rehab facility, so everything is still up in the air,” the source added. “Right now they’re just focusing on her health.”

In May 2017, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release for bankruptcy fraud. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.