Abby Lee Miller's Lawyer Explains U.K. Travel 9 Days Before Fraud Sentencing: She Is 'Not a Flight Risk'

Abby Lee Miller has been approved to travel internationally less than 10 days before her fraud sentencing, PEOPLE confirms.

The Dance Moms star is facing up to two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to hide $775,000 of income during proceedings following a 2010 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, and to failing to report $120,000 in Australian currency that she allegedly brought into the country illegally. Her impending sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24, and her attorneys have asked the judge for probation.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, on Feb. 10, the 50-year-old reality star requested permission to travel for business to London from Feb. 16–20 and then on Feb. 21 to Newcastle, England.

On Tuesday, a judge granted Miller approval to make both trips, and Miller then took to Instagram to promote her upcoming engagements.

In their original request, Miller’s lawyers stated that the reality star has traveled extensively, including internationally, since she was originally indicted on bankruptcy fraud charges in October 2015. Specifically, she has traveled to Norway, Scotland, England, Gibraltar and Spain. She also traveled to Mexico after she pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the documents, although not a condition of her bond, Miller has sought court approval for domestic travel as well, and has overall “complied with the conditions of her release pending sentencing.”

“Ms. Miller has appeared before the Court when required. Ms. Miller is not a flight risk,” reads the filing. “There is no risk of Ms. Miller intentionally not returning for the second portion of hearing on February 24, 2017.”

Miller’s lawyers also argued that the star’s “livelihood depends, in part, on her ability to travel for business opportunities, including internationally.”

Last week, Miller opened up about her legal woes to Entertainment Tonight, revealing that she’s trying to “stay positive and happy.”

“I know I made some mistakes along the way, but I’ve plead to all those,” she added. “I don’t want to make light of it. I don’t want to be funny about it. It’s very serious. But, there’s a lot of strange, unanswered questions. So, eventually I think everything will come out and it’ll all be good.”

But a source told PEOPLE last month that Miller was dealing with financial issues long before the Lifetime reality series took off.

“Before the show, we’d be [at the studio] on a Saturday afternoon and sheriffs would come and post notices saying they were going to shut the studio down for unpaid taxes,” said the insider.

According to the source, certain individuals in the community rallied around the controversial dance teacher to help her in the midst of her debt crisis. The source claimed Miller, in turn, would offer them free tuition and began to favor the students that gave her more lavish Christmas presents.