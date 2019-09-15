Abby Lee Miller Shares Prison Advice for Felicity Huffman: 'First Day' Will Be 'Most Stressful'

Abby Lee Miller has some advice for Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days in jail on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal.

While attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, Miller, who was released from prison in May 2018 after serving eight months for bankruptcy fraud, opened up about what Huffman can expect from her short stay.

“Well the first day going in is the most stressful, then after that, she is going to be in a big, huge room with bunk beds, tons of them. That’s where they first put you to get acclimated to the prison life,” Miller told reporters at the awards show.

“She’s not going to get a job because she won’t be there long enough. She’s not going to learn how to be a plumber and how to do HVAC and how to do all the things that you have to do to go over to the men’s prison’s and do. That’s why they have camps. That’s why women are in a prison so we can go make lunches when they all get in a fight. It’s ridiculous. It is the most absurd nonsense you have ever seen in your life,” Miller added.

Speaking of her own experience behind bars, the Dance Moms star, 52, said that while prison is “terrifying” it gives you “a lot of time to work on yourself.”

“My life was dedicated to other people’s children. I made other people’s children stars and financially set for the rest of their lives,” she said, explaining that in jail she “got to work on me.”

“I took a real estate class. I took a finance class. I made friends with women that I don’t think should have been there either,” she added, noting that she would love to talk about to Kim Kardashian West about criminal justice reform.

Miller went on to share that she believed Huffman would be just fine at the end of her sentence.

“She’ll come out. She’ll make a huge movie out of it. She’ll make millions of dollars,” she said.

Huffman, 56, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, was sentenced to 14 days behind bars on Friday. In addition to the two weeks of incarceration, the judge fined the mom of two $30,000 and said she would be on supervised release for one year. The actress will also have to complete 250 hours of community service.

On Friday, a source close to Huffman’s team told PEOPLE that the actress hopes to serve her time and move forward.

“The sentence Felicity received today is not about a victory or a defeat,” the source said. “She is not disappointed or relieved about the outcome. She is contrite and humbled and accepts the outcome.”