Abby Lee Miller Reveals Results of Her Neck and Facelift on The Doctors: 'I Don't Like Needles'

Abby Lee Miller recently braved her fear of needles for two cosmetic procedures.

The Dance Moms star will return to The Doctors on Monday to reveal the results of her facelift and necklift — and PEOPLE has two exclusive sneak peeks at the episode.

The first clip documents Miller, 53, arriving at her plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Simoni’s office in Los Angeles.

“I’m scared! I just don’t like needles,” she says. “I’m freaking out just with the pen.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Stars Who Love Their Plastic Surgery

Dr. Simoni starts by performing liposuction on Miller’s neck, then begins making “tiny incisions around the ears to get access to the facial fat and muscles.”

In the second clip, Miller and Dr. Simoni unveil the result of the procedures with hosts Travis Stork and Andrew Ordon.

“Are you happy?” Dr. Stork asks. “You look beautiful!”

“Yes! Thank you,” Miller says, though she jokes that she’s “horrified” after seeing footage of the surgery.

Image zoom

RELATED: Abby Lee Miller Takes Her First Steps in Public After Being Confined to a Wheelchair Since 2018

Miller continues, “Everyone keeps telling me how great I look. I didn’t think I looked that bad!”

“The point is that it’s still you,” Dr. Ordon says. “You look like yourself, and that’s the key — that the results are very natural.”

But Miller has one key question for Dr. Simoni.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, you look so young, you look so fresh, you look this, you look that.’ So how long does it last?” she asks, jokingly adding, “Like, how much time do I have before it starts to fall?!”

The Doctors airs weekdays (check local listings).