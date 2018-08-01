Abby Lee Miller Gets Special Visitors in the Hospital — See Which Dance Moms Stars Stopped By

Abby Lee Miller got a welcome distraction as she continues her cancer battle, with two of her young former costars from reality series, Dance Moms, visiting her in what appears to be a hospital.

Miller, 51 — who was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April after an emergency surgery for what she thought was a spinal infection — shared a photo of the special visit to her Instagram on Tuesday.

Maesi Caes and Elliana Walmsley, both former Dance Moms participants, cozied up to Miller while wearing surgical masks in the photo.

“I guess it doesn’t matter where I am or what I’m doing the kids always migrate right toward me! I guess I’m more fun than their moms! LOL,” wrote Miller, who was wearing a knit cap.

Walmsley also uploaded her own picture of the gathering. She wrote, “A very glum afternoon quickly turned BRIGHT seeing the BEAUTIFUL @therealabbylee! Loved chatting with her about old times, new times and future times!!!! A visit wouldn’t be complete without getting a private lesson! Feet!”

Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has treated Miller, previously told PEOPLE in April of her preliminary diagnosis, “It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer.”

Last month, Miller finished her fifth round of chemotherapy treatment.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this year that Miller was “in a really bad place — mentally and emotionally” about her health ordeal, adding, “She’s really losing it.” But lately, Miller has remained more upbeat on social media, even posting some selfies after she tried on some “silly wigs.”

Despite her ongoing treatment, a Lifetime rep told PEOPLE that Miller is involved in the potential next season of Dance Moms. She previously backed out of the show in 2017, saying on Instagram that she had been “MANIPULATED” and “DISRESPECTED.”

Before her diagnosis, Miller had been living in a halfway house since serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, which she entered in July.