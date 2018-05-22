Abby Lee Miller Counts Down Release from Halfway House After Prison Sentence & Hospitalization

Abby Lee Miller is counting down the days to freedom — literally!

Miller took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her final days in government custody following her release from prison in March.

“4 more….. hear me roar,” she captioned a photo of herself looking excited.

She also included the hashtags #4daystogo #free #freeabbylee.

Miller has been technically living in a halfway house since serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, which she entered in July.

She was transferred at the end of March to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, a facility that provides a structured and supervised environment where she’ll be given employment counseling, job placement and financial management assistance.

But along with rehabilitating herself, Miller has also been facing a health crisis.

In April, one day after undergoing emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection, the 51-year-old former Dance Moms star was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Abby Lee Miller Abby Lee Miller/instagram

“She’s been going through chemotherapy treatments for her lymphoma,” a source told PEOPLE. “She’s already gone through six or seven treatments, and has a bunch more to go. The doctors are confident they caught it in time.” RELATED VIDEO: Abby Lee Miller Has Been Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma The insider added, “It’s an awful situation, and she’s really focusing on getting healthy now.”

In May 2017, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release for bankruptcy fraud. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.