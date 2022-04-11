Abby Lee Miller has been open about her hair loss as a result of chemotherapy treatments, while Jada Pinkett Smith has also shed light on her struggles with alopecia

Abby Lee Miller Connects with Jada Pinkett Smith Over Hair Loss: 'You Can Always Be Beautiful'

Jada Pinkett Smith has found an ally in Abby Lee Miller amid a growing discourse around alopecia.

The Emmy Award winner, 50, posed for a selfie with the Dance Moms alum, 56, at Saturday's grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, where Miller says they connected over their respective struggles with hair loss.

"I had a chance to talk to the radiant @jadapinkettsmith and we both agree - it's just easier to throw on a baseball cap than it is [to] do your hair!" she captioned the photo. "Whether you lose it all going through rounds of chemotherapy (like I did) or as a result of many other illnesses, functional disorders, too much wear and tear, even a hereditary disposition - you can always be beautiful inside & out!"

Miller has been open about her hair loss as a result of chemotherapy treatments for her 2018 diagnosis with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which has since gone into remission. She later documented her wig-shopping journey on Instagram.

Abby Lee Miller Connects with Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith (left) with Abby Lee Miller | Credit: therealabbylee/Instagram

Jada has also shed light in recent years on her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes bald spots and hair losses. She most recently discussed the condition when she unveiled her bald 'do in December.

"It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'" Jada said on Red Table Talk in 2018.

The Matrix Resurrections actress' hair loss recently became a hot topic after the controversial moment at the 94th Academy Awards last month when her husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about her.

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," Rock, 57, said before Will, 53, took the stage and hit him.

"Keep my wife's name out your f—ing mouth!" Smith yelled up to the stage at Rock after taking his seat again.

Many have shown their support for Jada over her struggle with alopecia, pointing out the disparities in how self-esteem around hair loss affects Black women. Rock even made a documentary about the topic with 2009's Good Hair.

Chris' brother Kenny Rock has also defended him, arguing that "if he knew that she had alopecia ... he wouldn't make a joke about that. But he didn't know."

Meanwhile, some have taken aim at Jada over the condition. Bill Maher chose to downplay her alopecia earlier this month on his HBO talk show, Real Time. "I mean, alopecia, it's not leukemia, OK?" he said.