‘OMG!’ Abby Lee Miller Confirms She’s Returning to Dance Moms Amid Cancer Battle

The OG Dance Moms star is officially coming back to the studio!

Over a month after teasing her involvement with the popular series, Abby Lee Miller confirmed that she would return for Dance Moms’ upcoming season.

“OMG! Can you believe I’m going to film Season 8 of Dance Moms!” she wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a shot of herself with a surprised look on her face.

“Yes, it’s official! We begin the end of Jan!” she continued, adding the hashtags #DanceMoms, #Aldcalways and #Thebestityettocome.

Reps for Lifetime did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Amid her ongoing battle with cancer, Miller, 52, first revealed that she was returning to work in November, by posting a photo of herself sitting in her wheelchair in front of the cameras — and an “Abby Lee Dance Company” logo.

Although the post did not specify exactly what Miller was filming, she captioned the shot, “Comment if you can guess what we’re shooting today,” and also included the hashtag #dancemoms.

Over the summer, a rep for Lifetime confirmed that production for Dance Moms was casting and Miller, who left the show in March 2017, was involved in the process.

After a difficult year, the reality star shared that she had a lot to be grateful for last month — especially the support of her followers.

“Gobble! Gobble! Let’s do this!” she captioned a Thanksgiving shot that showed her preparing to nibble on an ear of corn.

“I’m thankful for each and every on[e] of you!!!” she added.

In April 2018, Miller — who was released from prison the previous month — went into emergency surgery after experiencing “excruciating neck pain” and weakness in her arm. What doctors initially thought to be a spinal infection was then preliminarily diagnosed as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Since then, Miller has not confirmed if the preliminary diagnosis was correct but has been receiving chemotherapy, rehabilitation, and documenting her journey via social media. Miller left her rehabilitation facility in September.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Miller has struggled to “stay positive throughout this journey.”

“She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again,” the insider added.

Before her health crisis, Miller had been living in a halfway house since serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, which she entered in July.

She was officially released from the halfway house in May.