Abby Lee Miller Completes Her Fifth Round of Chemotherapy: 'I Deserve a Little Treat Today'

Abby Lee Miller is celebrating the end of her latest round of chemotherapy with a little makeover.

The former Dance Moms star, 51, shared an update on her recovery on Instagram Friday from her hospital bed.

“I just finished my 5th round of Chemo!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I think I deserve a little treat today, so I’m putting on my make-up just in case! #abbyleemiller #aldcla #abbylee #dancemoms #aldc.”

In the photo, Miller smiled at the camera as she held up a mascara brush in one hand and a Nars makeup palette in the other.

Last week, the TV reality star shared a photo of herself sustained in the air by a harness and holding on to a beam following emergency surgery on her back.

“‘Look at me, way up high I never thought I’d be cast in the role of Peter Pan, but I’m harnessed up and ready to fly!!” she wrote in the caption.

Miller — who was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — was first spotted out of her hospital bed and moving around in a wheelchair on June 22, weeks after she revealed she had begun the healing process following the emergency surgery.

Since then, she’s frequently posted photos of herself in recovery. In early July, she shared a photo of her back on Instagram which she captioned with, “After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend.”

“I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too!” she added. “I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!”

While she is taking slow steps toward recovery, production for Dance Moms has begun casting and the former instructor is involved in the process, a rep for Lifetime confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday.

That same day, she shared a photo of herself with a cameraman, Max Segal, on Instagram while smiling from her hospital bed.

“Back to work…….. Lights, Camera, Action!! 🎥#dancemoms #abbylee #abbyleemiller#aldc #aldcla,” she wrote in the caption.