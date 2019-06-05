Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Claims She Got Cancer from Going Off Meds 'Cold Turkey' in Prison

Abby Lee Miller is opening up about what she thinks caused her current health condition.

In an interview with PEOPLE Now‘s Jeremy Parsons on Monday, the Dance Moms star, 53, said prison doctors decided to discontinue her diabetes medication, which would eventually cause major health issues, when she was serving time from 2017-18.

“I didn’t realize at the time, I sent everybody at an email, telling them ‘I’m no longer diabetic,'” she said. “The doctor took me off all my medication. Then I get out, and hear, “Once a diabetic, always a diabetic.’ It’s just how you treat it. I have so many doctors that have point blank said, ‘You should’ve been weaned off of that medication over a year.’ So to go off if it cold turkey, that’s what caused all of this. That’s what caused all of this. That what cause the blood in the lab reports to look so crazy. I had the doctor say to me, ‘I can’t believe you’re walking in here, you should be in a coma right now, the way your lab results look.'”

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said it “provides a safe, secure and humane environment for staff and inmates. If there are allegations of misconduct, they are taken seriously, and when appropriate, referred for proper investigation. For the privacy of inmates and former inmates, we decline to comment further.”

In April 2018, after undergoing the emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection, the reality star was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In the year since, she has undergone ten rounds of chemotherapy and months of rehabilitation in hopes of walking again.

Before her health crisis, Miller had been living in a halfway house following her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California. She was released from prison in March 2018.

Last month, the reality TV star revealed to PEOPLE that she’s completely cancer-free and is looking forward to walking again.

“The cancer is completely gone,” she told PEOPLE while promoting the new season of Lifetime’s Dance Moms. “I’m more than grateful. I’m thankful. I was always grateful but I think I must say ‘Thank you’ a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers; someone to open the door, someone to get the hanger off the rack at the department store, someone to pick up my phone if I drop it. How am I supposed to get it? I’m very grateful and thankful to strangers that have been so kind.”

“I pushed through because I feel like I have more to do,” she added. “I want to be an executive producer. I have three other shows and a cartoon that I’ve created. I want to do what I really do — I create. I can make something magical and wonderful out of nothing. I do it every week.”

