Abby Lee Miller Claims Dance Moms Families Never Visited Her in Prison: 'Shame on You'

Abby Lee Miller doesn't feel some people had her back during a tough period in her life.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 56-year-old Abby Lee Dance Company founder spoke out against her Dance Moms costars for abandoning her in her time of need. She claimed the families featured in the Lifetime series cut ties with her as she went to prison.

"Shame on you. Shame on you after what I did for you, for your children — helped make you a lot of money," she told the outlet. "You couldn't come to visit me for eight and a half months? You couldn't send a card, a letter?"

Miller added that she did receive support — just not from the people she worked closely with on the popular reality show. "I was getting mail from children in other countries and somehow, twelve-and thirteen-year-old little girls were finding the address," she said.

"They were getting their cards and letters to me," she continued. "And people here, that I taught their children before the television show — they were very happy customers before Dance Moms and then during it, they were stars, they were making money, they were on top of the world — and you're just going to dump me?"

abby-lee-miller.jpg Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Miller was imprisoned in 2017 after being charged with 20 counts of fraud for hiding portions of her income from the series. At the same time, she had been a part of an ongoing bankruptcy case, which legally conflicted with the amount of income she made from Dance Moms.

Miller was found guilty of hiding over $700,000 worth of income and not reporting around $120,000 of Australian currency she brought into America.

For the crimes, Miller spent eight months in a California prison. She was released early from her total sentence when she was diagnosed with spinal cancer.

In addressing her time behind bars and the people she lost along the way, Miller told ET: "It's not hurtful anymore, because you realize real quick who your friends are."

It hasn't been all bad for Miller, however.