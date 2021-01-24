Abby Lee Miller Calls JoJo Siwa a 'Shining Example' After Teen Says She's a Part of LGBTQ Community

Abby Lee Miller is applauding JoJo Siwa for being her authentic self.

On Saturday, Miller, 55, shared a heartfelt Instagram post in support of her 17-year-old former Dance Moms student, who said during an Instagram Live that she's "just really happy" to be in the LGBTQ community.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside several throwback images of herself and Siwa, Miller wrote, "I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it - a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day. "

"You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know)," Miller added. "Love you kiddo!!! Keep making me proud 🌈 #aldcalways #ALDC #abbyleedancecompany #losangeles #aldcla #LA #pittsburgh #aldcpgh #PA #jojo #jojosiwa #loveyou."

Siwa reposted Miller's tribute on her Instagram Story and wrote "Love you!" in the comments section of Miller's post.

On Saturday, Siwa spoke candidly about her personal life to her fans during her IG Live, which came after she showed off a new T-shirt, reading "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever," on Twitter.

Responding to a fan who asked "What label are you?" the teenage superstar said, "I have thought about this, but the reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you."

"I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it's this really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore," Siwa added. "There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's okay. Of course people are going to say it's not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it's okay not to be normal, it's okay to be a little different, it's okay to be a little weird, strange, different. That's something we should never, ever be afraid of. That's something we should be proud of. ... I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters."

Siwa was also asked by a fan about her parents and the conversations they've had. "My parents have known. My mom said she's known for the last two years," she said. "She's like, 'I just know with you!' Around two years ago, she was like, 'I don't think you only like boys, that's totally okay.' They've always been so everything ... My family is awesome."

Image zoom JoJo Siwa | Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Siwa appeared in seasons 5 and 6 of Dance Moms before achieving fame on YouTube and Nickelodeon. In an interview with Us Weekly last year, Siwa said that she "talks to Abby the most out of anybody from the show."

"I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it's really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don't talk to her anymore," the YouTube personality said of Miller. "It's just sad because Abby really is a good person. Even though you see her yelling and screaming at children on TV, like Abby made seven stars. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for her," she added. "Maddie and Mackenzie [Ziegler] wouldn't be where they are today without Abby."