Abby Lee Miller continues to be a fighter after being preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April following an emergency surgery for what she thought was a spinal infection.

“Pray my white blood cell count goes up and my 103 fever goes down! Yikes! #spinesurgery,” the Dance Moms star, 51, wrote on Instagram Friday.

Miller also shared a new photo from the hospital showing off her rehab exercises — she used a resistance band and exercise ball — as well as a thumbs up.

The reality star continues to update fans and followers about her health since she was “in a really bad place — mentally and emotionally” earlier this year.

Recently, she shared a hopeful message on Instagram, writing, “Just put one foot in front of the other & soon you’ll be walking out the door!”

And on Saturday, Miller shared a video of her hospital room as she was about to undergo what she said was her sixth “lumbar injection.”

Before her diagnosis, the star had been living in a halfway house since serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, which she entered in July 2017.

Last month, she also celebrated a big milestone: the end of her latest round of chemotherapy.

Despite her ongoing treatment, a Lifetime rep told PEOPLE in July that Miller is involved in the potential next season of Dance Moms.