Abby Lee Miller Gets Back to Work in Front of the Camera After Her Health Crisis

Abby Lee Miller is preparing to make her return to the small screen.

On Tuesday, the former Dance Moms star, 52, revealed that she was back to work by posting a photo of herself sitting in her wheelchair and all dolled up in front of the cameras.

Although she was captured sitting in front of a wall with the “Abby Lee Dance Company” logo on it and with the hashtag #dancemoms, the post did not specify exactly what Miller was filming for.

“Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind,” she captioned the shot on Instagram. “Comment if you can guess what we’re shooting today? #abby #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dance #tvshow #dancemoms”

Over the summer, a rep for Lifetime confirmed that production for Dance Moms was casting and Miller was involved in the process. At the time, however, determination on an eighth season was yet to be made.

If the eighth season is made, it is not clear whether she would be in front of the cameras or working behind-the-scenes.

Abby Lee Miller Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” Miller wrote. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”