Abby Lee Miller Gets Back to Work in Front of the Camera After Her Health Crisis

Abby Lee Miller is preparing to make her return to the small screen.
On Tuesday, the former Dance Moms star, 52, revealed that she was back to work by posting a photo of herself sitting in her wheelchair and all dolled up in front of the cameras.
Although she was captured sitting in front of a wall with the “Abby Lee Dance Company” logo on it and with the hashtag #dancemoms, the post did not specify exactly what Miller was filming for.
“Grrrrrrrr!!!! Back to the daily grind,” she captioned the shot on Instagram. “Comment if you can guess what we’re shooting today? #abby #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dance #tvshow #dancemoms”
Over the summer, a rep for Lifetime confirmed that production for Dance Moms was casting and Miller was involved in the process. At the time, however, determination on an eighth season was yet to be made.
If the eighth season is made, it is not clear whether she would be in front of the cameras or working behind-the-scenes.
The dance instructor first announced her resignation from the show in March 2017 through an Instagram post, in which she accused officials behind the series of treating her “like dirt” after she wrapped filming for season 7B.
“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” Miller wrote. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”
“I don’t have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people’s children successful!” she continued. “I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”
Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke eventually took over as the coach for Dance Moms season 7.
Her return to work comes just seven months after Miller suffered a severe health crisis.
In April 2018, Miller — who was released from prison the month prior — went into emergency surgery after experiencing “excruciating neck pain” and weakness in her arm. What doctors initially thought to be a spinal infection was then preliminarily diagnosed as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.
“If we didn’t do something, she was going to die,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who treated the star previously told PEOPLE. “Her blood pressure was bottoming out. She was not doing well.”
Since then, Miller has not confirmed if the preliminary diagnosis was correct but has been receiving chemotherapy, rehabilitation, and documenting her journey via social media. Although she left her rehabilitation facility in September, sources close to the reality star said they were unsure of Miller’s likelihood to fully recover.
“Abby has been trying to stay positive throughout this journey, but it’s been tough,” an insider told PEOPLE in August. “She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.”
Before her health crisis, Miller had been living in a halfway house since serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, which she entered in July.
She was officially released from the halfway house in May.