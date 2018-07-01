Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Says Her Back Is ‘Finally on the Mend’ After Second Emergency Surgery

Abby Lee Miller shared the first photo of her back after undergoing an emergency procedure earlier this month.

“After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend” the former Dance Moms star wrote alongside a photo of her healing back on Saturday.

“I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too!” she added. “I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!”

Miller — who was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — was first spotted out of her hospital bed and moving around in a wheelchair on June 22, weeks after she revealed she had begun the healing process following the emergency surgery.

“After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery! Ugh!” she wrote on June 5.

“I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!” continued Miller, who had recently begun her third round of chemotherapy at the time.

“I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!” she continued, adding, “Please keep me in your prayers. I’m grateful for all the well wishes!”

Earlier this week, Miller also said her goodbyes to her hair amid her battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW…” she wrote alongside a photo of herself making a surprised expression as her long, brown hair surrounded her face.

In April, one day after undergoing her first emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection, the reality star — who was released from prison in March — was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Miller was struggling amid her cancer diagnosis.

“She has two more chemo sessions to go, but she’s in a really bad place — mentally and emotionally,” said the source at the time. “She’s really losing it.”

It is unclear where Miller will live after she is healthy.

“After the hospital, she”ll be going into a rehab facility, so everything is still up in the air. Right now they’re just focusing on her health,” the source added.