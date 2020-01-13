Abby Huntsman Is Leaving The View After 2 Seasons to Help Run Her Dad's Gubernatorial Campaign

Image zoom Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty

Abby Huntsman is saying goodbye to The View.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that the Fox & Friends Weekend alumna is leaving the ABC talk show to help run her father Jon Huntsman Jr.’s campaign for governor of Utah.

Huntsman, 33, joined the show at the start of season 22 in September 2018; the show is currently in its 23rd season. Huntsman will announce her last day on-air Monday.

“Family has always been my number one priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time,” Huntsman said in a statement. “We are incredibly close and are there to support and help each other when it matters. It’s not often there is a political campaign that involves someone you love and believe in, but this is one of them.”

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity and for ABC believing in me,” continued the co-host, who shares 7-month-old twins Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey and 2-year-old daughter Isabel Grace with husband Jeffrey Livingston. “It was always a dream to sit at The View table. I have the deepest gratitude for all of my co-hosts and the team at The View who don’t get enough credit for what they do every day — I’ve learned so much from each of them and this will always be a special place to me.”

Said The View executive producers Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Candi Carter and Brian Teta in a statement, “Abby brought a unique, intelligent, insightful and relatable voice to our table. While we are sad she has made the decision to leave, with Abby, family always comes first and we admire her commitment as she moves on to this next exciting chapter with her father’s campaign for governor and to spend more time with her young family.”

“We will miss her warm presence at the studio both at the table and behind the scenes,” they continued. “She will always be a part of our family at The View and ABC News and we welcome her back to have a seat at the table anytime.”

Huntsman, whose title will be senior advisor of her father’s campaign, will commute to Utah for the time being.

The TV personality also addressed her exit in a heartfelt note to the staff of the show, saying, “To the Best Team in TV, ABC has been my family for a long time and I am so thankful to have had a seat at the table on an iconic show like The View. After much deliberation over the holidays, I have decided to leave the show to dedicate myself full-time in support of my dad and his campaign for Governor of Utah.”

“You know I think the world of all of you,” she continued. “You’re some of the most talented, hard-working and genuine people I’ve ever worked with. The staff is the engine of the show and you never get enough credit for what you do. I applaud you and thank you for welcoming me to the family on day-one. You always made me look much better than I ever could have on my own. Thank you for believing in me and for all the laughs along the way.”

“ABC will always hold a special place in my heart, and so will all of you,” she added. “I hope you will be in my life for years to come.”

McLoughlin, Carter and Teta issued their own note about the “bittersweet news” to staff, writing, “Abby Huntsman is leaving The View to help run her father’s campaign for Governor of Utah and to spend more time with her young family. As you will see in her note below, she made the tough decision to move on over the holiday break.”

“From the moment Abby joined us a year and a half ago, we knew how important her big family is to her,” they continued. “Isabel charmed us each time she came to the show and we shared Abby’s journey as she welcomed her twins, William and Ruby. Her dedication to family is what is launching Abby’s next exciting chapter. When your father asks you to help run your campaign, it’s a hard one to say no to.”

“We thank Abby for her unique, intelligent, insightful and relatable voice that she brought to the show both in front of and behind the camera. We will truly miss her and her great spirit professionally and personally,” they concluded. “We will cheer her on as she embraces her family’s long history in public service and we’ll welcome her back to hear about her future projects.”

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.